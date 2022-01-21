Fundraiser aims to hit £15,000 for county charity

Anna Williams and Mark Fielden with the 1920s inspired poster.

Chords Crush Cancer (CCC) was established in 2016 and delivers an evening of musical entertainment.

Postponed due to the pandemic, it is returning for its sixth outing on Saturday, February 5, and organisers have gone all out to reach a £15,000 figure for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Mark Fielden, from Shrewsbury, established Chords Crush Cancer with musical friends and his Mum Margaret, who was undergoing treatment for cancer at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

Sadly Margaret died after the second event but it has continued to raise funds in her honour.

The figure raised now stands at £10,500 raised for Lingen Davies, which supports cancer patients and their families living in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales.

Chords Crush Cancer is being held at the Inn on the Green in Radbrook, Shrewsbury, from 7pm on February 5, and will feature live music from Rhi Moore, Andy Mills and Davy Lewis, as well as a caricaturist and close-up magician.

There will also be a raffle and auction which includes the prizes of a Camp Bestival weekend camping ticket, a Cazoo, an Ooni Pizza Oven, tickets to iFLy, Shropshire Festivals events, a meal at Beefy Boys, Shrewsbury Prison entry, offers from Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Lets Rock Shrewsbury, and more.

Mark said he and his family decided to continue fundraising for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in memory of his mum because of the care she received from staff at the cancer centre based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

He said: “Mum was involved with the first two events before she passed away, we all wanted to keep fundraising in her memory, and I’m so pleased with what we’ve achieved.

“Chords Crush Cancer brings together lots of great musical talent and so far we’ve raised £10,500 for Lingen Davies. We’re going all out this year to reach the £15,000 mark.”

Anna Williams, Communications and Fundraising Officer for the charity, said: “What Mark and his team have created with Chords Crush Cancer is such a wonderful legacy to his Mum.

"We’re so proud and honoured that he continues to work hard at creating a fabulous event for everyone that will have huge benefits to cancer patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and throughout the community of Shropshire and Mid-Wales.”