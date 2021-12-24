Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries after being cut free from A5 crash near Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

A trapped man had to released from a car before being taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road accident near Shrewsbury.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene on the A5 at Montford Bridge after a two car accident was reported at 6.26pm on Thursday (December 23).

Three fire engines were also scrambled to the scene, including the rescue tender, from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue operations officer, and police were also in attendance.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on the A5 in Montford Bridge at 6.26pm, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."

Fire crews used Holmatro cutting gear to free the trapped man before leaving him in the care of the ambulance service.

David Tooley

