Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries after being cut free from A5 crash near Shrewsbury

An ambulance

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene on the A5 at Montford Bridge after a two car accident was reported at 6.26pm on Thursday (December 23).

Three fire engines were also scrambled to the scene, including the rescue tender, from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue operations officer, and police were also in attendance.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on the A5 in Montford Bridge at 6.26pm, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."