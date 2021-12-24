Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inquest opened into death of man, 26, at Premier Inn

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 26-year-old Shropshire man who was found dead in a room at a Premier Inn near Shrewsbury.

The Premier Inn at Harmer Hill. Photo: Google.
The Premier Inn at Harmer Hill. Photo: Google.

Finance graduate Liam Joseph Lyes-Watson, from Trefonen, near Oswestry, had been staying at the Premier Inn at Harmer Hill, north of the county town.

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery was told that a member of staff raised the alarm after becoming concerned at not seeing him.

Police were called at about 12.30pm on October 26, 2021, when the death was confirmed, and an investigation concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, formally opened and adjourned the full inquest until March 31, 2022.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News