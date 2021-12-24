Inquest opened into death of man, 26, at Premier Inn

The Premier Inn at Harmer Hill. Photo: Google.

Finance graduate Liam Joseph Lyes-Watson, from Trefonen, near Oswestry, had been staying at the Premier Inn at Harmer Hill, north of the county town.

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery was told that a member of staff raised the alarm after becoming concerned at not seeing him.

Police were called at about 12.30pm on October 26, 2021, when the death was confirmed, and an investigation concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.