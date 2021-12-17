Daniel Kawczynski under investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commission

Daniel Kawczynski

Mr Kawczynski denies allegations of sleaze, and says he is confident that any investigation will conclude his innocence.

According to the standards commission's list of current investigations, Mr Kawczynski is under investigation under Paragraph 17 of the House of Commons Code of Conduct.

Paragraph 17 states: "Members shall never undertake any action which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole, or of its Members generally."

The Guardian reported that Whatsapp messages show that Mr Kawczynski 'pleaded' with a fixer for lucrative paid work from a Saudi businessman Yasser bin Homran.

Thangam Debbonaire, shadow leader of the Commons, had asked standards commissioner Kathryn Stone to investigate Mr Kawczynski for an alleged breach of Commons rules.

Mr Kawczynski said in response: “It is clear that at this time, the press wish to keep a momentum going, the sale of stories, no matter the consequences to people's lives.

"At this time, I am focused on Covid spread prevention measures, and my work for the constituency of Shrewsbury and Atcham. No rules were broken with regards to consultancy work, nor were any parliamentary resources used for personal gain.”