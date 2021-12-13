Flood alerts still in place for the River Severn as further rain forecast over next 48 hours

Shrewsbury flood warnings in January 2021

Due to rising river revels over the weekend as a result of Storm Barra, flood alerts are in place for the River Severn and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

The River Severn burst its banks on Friday, covering regular Shrewsbury flooding spots like the West Mid Showground and Frankwell car park in water, and flood barriers were installed in the Wharfage, Ironbridge, that day.

However, heavy rain is forecast over the next 48 hours and so flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – are in place.

River levels have risen at the Buildwas river gauge in Shrewsbury and the Government's flood warning system said that flooding continues.

A statement said: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

"The floodplain at Leighton starts to fill. Crew Green peaked on Thursday, Montford peaked Friday morning, Welshbridge peaked at 3.4m Friday evening, Buildwas peaked at 4.3m Saturday evening, Bridgnorth peaked at 3.4m Saturday evening."

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours and so they expect river levels to remain high.

On the Severn's Vyrnwy confluence near Llanymynech, river levels are high but steady at the river gauge.

Areas that could be affected as flooding continues includes low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

River levels at Maesbrook and Cae Howel are high but steady, but still pose a flood risk, the flood warning system stated.

Officers are closely monitoring the situation, with incident response staff checking defences.