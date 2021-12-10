Magical evening in a concert beyond compare

Thanks to the compering skills of Wynne Evans, it was both. There was certainly no chance for a delighted audience to "Go Compare" with any other event.

Wynne – the man familiar from that telly ad with the enormous, curly moustache and the huge tenor voice – was a brilliant compere (no pun intended), by turns mocking and encouraging yet also thrilling us with that voice which delights opera audiences around the world.

There were fine contributions from Meole Brace Chamber Orchestra under conductor Dr Martin Cook who also directs Shrewsbury Choral, and choirs from Meole Brace and Prestfelde Schools, while Nigel Pursey provided sensitive accompaniment on the organ. These brave musicians even survived the vocal efforts of the capacity audience!

Having no sound system was not helpful but thankfully Evans’ voice and enormous presence filled Shrewsbury Abbey while his jokes – not to mention his amazing collection of seasonal sweaters – kept us entertained.

After a spirited rendition of Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” overture, Wynne Evans introduced himself (quite unnecessary) and the programme. We heard the first arrangement by John Bowen. John is Shrewsbury Choral’s accompanist who gave us the much loved “O come all ye faithful” as well as a medley for all three choirs and orchestra. Tunes included such old favourites as Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. This was an impressive performance, not least because of frequent changes of key and tempo which kept the singers on their toes.

The school choirs were both excellent and well rehearsed and Shrewsbury Choral, although a much smaller group than usual, were in fine voice.

The second half was again conducted by Dr Cook now resplendent in a long red coat – no accident that he looked like a circus ringmaster. The musicians also sported some sparkling headgear and some of them put on false moustaches. The audience joined in John Bowen’s “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Mr Bowen’s final arrangement of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” brought the evening to a rousing finale which was preceded by a heartwarming rendition of “O Holy Night” by Adolphe Adam in which Evans was supported by the orchestra and the Shrewsbury Choral.

The whole evening was wonderful. In fact, my neighbour turned to me and said: “That was well worth coming out for!” In our troubled times there could be no greater praise.