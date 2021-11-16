Make festive windows merry and bright for contest

Emma Molyneux from Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Shopping Centres manager Kevin Lockwood

Shops and businesses in Shrewsbury are being encouraged to decorate their windows for the festive season.

Shrewsbury BID is once again teaming up with Shrewsbury Business Chamber to run the competition which follows a successful event last year - bringing some colourful relief to the town centre between lockdowns.

Applications for this year’s competition, which will be run along similar lines to last year, open on November 12, with public voting opening on November 26 and closing on December 6 at 9am.

Kevin Lockwood, chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, said: “We had a marvellous response last year and are looking to go bigger and better this year with hopefully even more businesses within the town centre taking part.

“Christmas is a magical season and promises to be so much better for traders and shoppers this year.

“We are hoping to see many more people out and about in the town supporting our local businesses and our Christmas competition will give traders the opportunity to be creative while putting on a spectacular show of colour for visitors. A real chance to put themselves in the shop window!

“It’s a great opportunity to spread some festive cheer through a competition which is completely free and open to anyone. So it’s time to get busy decorating those windows - we can’t wait to see what you come up with.”

There are three categories: Class 1 - Smaller Shops (up to 18ft wide), sponsored by The HR Dept Shropshire; Class 2 - Larger Shops (more than 18ft wide), sponsored by Reclaim Tax UK; Class 3 - Charity Shops, sponsored by Max Ball Virtual Assistant and trophies will be presented to each category winner.

Prizes for the winners have been generously donated by Henshalls Insurance Brokers and certificates will also be awarded for the winner and runner-up in each category.