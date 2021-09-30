Civic society disappointed after Shirehall is prevented from being listed

Shrewsbury's Shirehall can now not be granted listed status for five years

Shropshire Council has succeeded in its application for a 'certificate of immunity' for Shirehall on Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury.

The document means that the council building cannot be granted listed status – which would prevent it being demolished.

It also makes it far more valuable to potential developers if the council decides to sell the site.

The decision was taken by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, following a report from Historic England, which said Shirehall fell short of the standard needed for protection.

The report concluded: "The national stock of civic buildings of the post-war decades include a number of high-quality examples, exhibiting innovative design and planning, rich, symbolic materials and art works, and with integrated landscapes, and against those listed examples, the interest of the Shirehall falls just short."

The protection from listing lasts until September 16, 2026, but the future of the building remains uncertain.

The council had decided to leave the base and move to new offices in Shrewsbury's town centre at the former Pride Hill Shopping Centre, which it owns - although that plan was officially abandoned last week.

The authority is now exploring new options for building fresh council offices, with the area currently occupied by the Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury understood to be an option.

Michael Dinneen, chairman of Shrewsbury Civic Society, said the decision to grant the certificate failed to appreciate the building's architectural value – which had been recognised by a noted architectural historian, the late Sir Nikolaus Pevsner.

Mr Dinneen said: "Shrewsbury Civic Society opposed the application by Shropshire Council to Historic England for a certificate of immunity from the listing of Shirehall.

"This attractive purpose-built building, which has provided an essential and practical focal point for all of Shropshire Council’s activities in one place, is a victim of inexcusable dithering and U-turns on maintenance which has taken its toll on the building.

"However it is not beyond effective refurbishment for numerous uses including local government, community bodies and similar organisations.

"Shropshire Council have apparently decided to move to a new building at Riverside but with no indication of the practicality or costs involved.

"We are very disappointed that Historic England has decided to issue the certificate for a building which Sir Nikolaus Pevsner described as 'the major monument to post-war modernism in the county'.