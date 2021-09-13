Man suffers minor injuries as lorry overturns near Shrewsbury

A man was assessed by paramedics after a lorry overturned near Shrewsbury.

The incident happened on the A53 at Astley shortly after 4pm on Monday. The man managed to free himself before fire crews arrived and he was discharged at the scene with minor injuries after being checked over by paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to the A53 in Astley at 4.06pm to reports of an overturned lorry, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was assessed and discharged on the scene with minor injuries."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We received a call reporting a fire classified as RTC HGV in Shrewsbury.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

Crews were at the scene for around 20 minutes to ensure the scene was safe.

