New electronic traffic signs to inform Shrewsbury drivers

One of the electronic signs at the English Bridge gyratory in Shrewsbury

The 12 variable message signs (VMS) in Shrewsbury will be used to inform drivers of delays, roadworks and incidents on the road network, as well as warn of possible congestion related to events or festivals and advise visitors which car parks to use or avoid. They will also be used to warn drivers about road closures due to flooding or other emergencies.

Other important public messages will also be displayed when appropriate, Shropshire Council has said.

The signs will be located at A49 south towards Battlefield roundabout; A53 southwest towards Battlefield roundabout; A51125 towards Heathgates Roundabout; A5112 south Bage Way towards Reabrook roundabout; A5 west towards Preston Island roundabout; A458 north towards A5; A49 north towards Meole Brace roundabout; A458 east towards Churncote Roundabout; A5 south towards Churncote Roundabout; B4380 east Shelton Road; A5191 South Castle Foregate; and A458 English Bridge Gyratory.

The signs are being currently being installed and are set to be in operation from the autumn once testing and commissioning has been completed. The signs on the National Highways network may take longer to come online due to finalising arrangements for power supplies.

The VMS signs have been provided as part of the £12m externally-funded Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP), which has also seen improvements to key roundabouts and junctions in Shrewsbury, and improvements to roads, pavements, signage cycling infrastructure and street furniture in the town centre.

Councillor Steve Charmley, cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The introduction of these signs is great news for road users in and around Shrewsbury.

"They’ll be able to see and receive real-time updates during their journey about congestion, roadworks or road closures, plus useful information about which car parks to use, events taking place in the town, and other important messages.