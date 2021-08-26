Charity 24-hour knitathon to be held in Shrewsbury

The knitathon, at Belle Vue Methodist Church Hall, Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury, on October 8, is being co-organised by two members of the Belle Vue Knit and Natter Group.

One of those is Mavis Sharp, wife of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club member Roger, who says she is being given a lot of assistance by Anna Vass.

The knitting group has got together to raise funds for ‘end of life’ care and Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president John Yeomans will be in attendance to support the cause.

John said: “I am personally no knitter by any means, but I do admire those who are and particularly this group of ladies who have embarked upon such an exhausting exploit of a 24 hour knitathon.

“But it is for a great cause and they have mine – and I am sure the club’s – full support.

"I shall be proposing that as a club we make an appropriate donation to boost their fundraising in aid of such a truly kind and worthy cause.”

Rotarian Roger Sharp said: “The main day-time part of the event will be held between 10am and 3pm on October 8.

“There is an active knitting group at the hall every Friday morning from 10.30am to noon and they will resume their meetings there on September 10.

“Members of the knitting team will be knitting throughout the 24 hours and the event will be open to the public and anyone who wants to join in knitting will be welcome.

"Members of the knitting team will be knitting throughout the 24 hours.