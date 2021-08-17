Notices to be displayed at site of all planning applications

Shropshire Council's HQ at Shirehall, Shrewsbury

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has declined to investigate after “Mrs B” complained notification letters were only sent to immediate neighbours of a single-house development. She lives opposite, and said she would have objected if she had known, but was “denied her right” to do so.

In its decision notice, the LGO says the local authority followed the rules, which require either site notices or letters during the “non-major development” consultation process, but adds that “in response to feedback, the council says it will now display site notices in all cases”.

Summarising the case, the anonymised report says: “The council received a planning application for a new property in the garden of a house on the opposite side of the road to Mrs B’s home.

“The council wrote to those properties which share a direct boundary with the application site. As Mrs B’s home does not have an adjoining boundary, she was not notified.

“As part of the consultation process for non-major development, the council must display site notices or send letters to neighbours. It must also show the application on its website.

“In response to feedback, the council says it will now display site notices in all cases.

“I understand Mrs B believes she should have been notified and was denied her right to object to the application. However, the council is not at fault for following the requirement for publicising planning applications set out in relevant legislation.”

Mrs B also complained Shropshire Council “failed to act on a breach of planning control at the site”, the LGO investigator writes.

“The council inspected the site,” the report says.

“It wrote to Mrs B confirming it identified a technical breach on the site. However, it considers the breach causes no material harm or adverse impact on the amenity of the site or the surrounding area. Therefore, it will not be taking further action and the case is closed.”