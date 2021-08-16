Shrewsbury medical centre demolition plans submitted ahead of riverside redevelopment

The application is seeking permission to demolish the former Riverside Medical Practice

Shropshire Council has confirmed that a proposal to demolish the former Riverside Medical Practice in Shrewsbury is now being considered by its planning officers.

The demolition of the building is one of the significant steps in clearing the Riverside area of the town to prepare for the redevelopment of the entire river-front.

Shropshire Council revealed its plans for the area as part of its 'Smithfield Development Framework' (SDF) earlier this year.

The proposals will see a host buildings flattened, including the Riverside Shopping Centre, Raven Meadows multi-storey car park and the bus station.

Smithfield Road itself could also be moved further back from the river to create a new waterfront destination.

New office buildings, a hotel, apartments and public open spaces all form part of the potential plans, while Frankwell bridge is also set to be replaced with a fresh design.

An artist's impression of how the redevelopment may shape up

Shropshire Council said that no other demolition or development work is currently planned, and the Riverside Shopping Centre will remain open as normal.

The medical practice moved to new premises at The Tannery in Shrewsbury in October last year.

The SDF for the Riverside is due to go out to consultation later this year.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said that businesses in the area were being kept updated on developments.

He said: "The application has been submitted by Tetra Tech Europe on behalf of Shropshire Council. A response is expected in the next few weeks.

"People can see the application and the construction method statement by visiting the Shropshire Council online planning register, and searching for reference 21/03951/FUL.

"Businesses adjacent to the site are being kept informed by the Shrewsbury shopping centres management team."

The demolition was due to take place earlier this year but an application for the demolition was withdrawn shortly after it was submitted.

The council's ultimate plans for the area would represent the biggest changes to Shrewsbury's town centre in decades – potentially creating 'Smithfield Square' and 'Smithfield Gardens'.

The framework document, which details each aspect of the plans, says: "Smithfield Square will be a major riverside square bringing together various connecting routes and providing a focal civic space.

"Smithfield Gardens will be a destination public space, making use of the space released by Smithfield Road, the gardens provide a beautiful natural river space to spend time and for walking and cycling.

"New Smithfield Road will pass through the middle of the site enabling excellent access to the quarter by public transport, creating a vibrant high street with active frontages and newly found long views toward Shrewsbury Castle.