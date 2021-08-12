Nanny Marcia cant wait to share summer adventures with her grandchildren

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/08/2021 - Shropshire Star Family Day out competition winner Marcia Bateman from Shrewsbury. Pictured here with some of her family L>R: Lanah Carr, Samantha Shail (daughter), Marcia Bateman, Ryan McCormick, Kevin Bateman (Husband) and Joshua Carr..

For Marcia, from Shrewsbury, has four children and eight grandchildren, who are now looking forward to going on special days out throughout the summer holidays.

The family can now look forward to enjoying days out at not one but 12 of the region's biggest attractions.

The Great Escape ticket gives winners of the competition and their family the chance to visit a range of attractions from the Park Hall Countryside Attraction near Oswestry to Cadbury World, Birmingham, from National Trust properties to Drayton Manor Theme Park.

Mrs Bateman said: "As I have my grandchildren I thought, why not enter and was absolutely delighted to have won. It's amazing. The family is already deciding between them, who wants to go where," she said.

"Some of the vouchers last into the autumn as well so we will have a wonderful time having adventures."

The grandchildren range in age from two to 21 and so each will find an attraction perfect for their age group.

As for Mrs Bateman she is looking forward to visiting Cadbury World.

"It's somewhere that I have always wanted to go to and never have," She said.

"Some vouchers are for two adults and two children and some for three children.