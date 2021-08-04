Shrewsbury park and ride to ease football match day road problems

Shrewsbury Town's League One campaign begins at home against Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon, and Meole Brace Park and Ride will be available to supporters to use.
Meole councillor Bernie Bentick said: "Brian Caldwell, CEO at Shrewsbury Town, Shropshire Council officers and I discussed the perennial problem of match day parking on Meole Estate last month. An agreement has been made to restore the use of the Meole Retail Park and Ride for fans for most games.
"Shrewsbury Town will operate it for all league, Carabao Cup and FA Cup matches (Saturday and midweeks). They will have their own stewards on the entrance to the car park and charge £5 for parking, and a security presence will be there during the game."