Shrewsbury park and ride to ease football match day road problems

Shrewsbury Town's Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town's League One campaign begins at home against Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon, and Meole Brace Park and Ride will be available to supporters to use.

Meole councillor Bernie Bentick said: "Brian Caldwell, CEO at Shrewsbury Town, Shropshire Council officers and I discussed the perennial problem of match day parking on Meole Estate last month. An agreement has been made to restore the use of the Meole Retail Park and Ride for fans for most games.