Festival fun as community gets creative

Listening to a story, with (centre) storyteller Sally Tonge, as part of The Reabrook Wonders Festival, is Ruairi , aged 3, and Grace, aged 7, at White Hart, Shrewsbury..

The Reabrook Wonders festival in Shrewsbury featured plenty of activities including a silent disco, clay model making, storytelling and music.

There was also a mindful movement session get people feeling zen, as well as a number of council-run events including a tree identification, bug hunt, wild flower search and a display of countryside equipment.

Youngsters learned how to build dens, and there was a big busk from 2pm to 6pm. The festivities concluded with a singing session with Roxane Smith at White Hart field.

Ruth Gibson, who has helped organise the festival, said: "It was really good. We had over 200 people taking part. We raised money so we can continue putting on these kind of events. It ended with about 40 people singing in a choir."