No investigation after police van smashes into wall, force confirms

The police van crashed while responding to an emergency

A woman was taken to hospital after the crash in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, yesterday afternoon. Neighbours told the Shropshire Star that the police van had been on blue lights, when a car pulled out of a driveway, causing the van to swerve into a wall.

The road was closed for a short period of time as emergency services checked over the people involved, and made the area safe. The woman taken to hospital suffered minor injuries. A police officer was assessed by medics and found to have no injuries.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman confirmed that the incident will not be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and said: "At around 4pm on Sunday, July 18, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle, resulting in the police vehicle colliding with a wall in Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 4.03pm yesterday to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision. An ambulance and paramedic officer attended. One woman, the driver of a car involved, sustained injuries not thought to be serious. She was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks. A police officer from a police van was assessed but was uninjured in the collision."

Concerned neighbours were out on their doorsteps to see what had gone one after hearing the commotion.

One said: "She was pulling out and they just swerved and hit the wall. She's been put in the back of an ambulance. I think the police were alright."

Traffic was passing in both directions by about 4.45pm, though the police van was still at the scene, along with fire crews that were making the area safe.

Another neighbour said: "It made a hell of a bang, I was just in my garden enjoying the sun and I heard this noise. I think everyone's alright but it was a shock, that's for sure."