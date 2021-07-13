Vaccine certificates won't be compulsory at nightclub, owner says

Martin Monahan looking forward to the stroke of midnight on Sunday/Monday

The Buttermarket, which has been open as a 'super pub' since April, will allow people back on its dance floor at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

Until then customers will be sitting at tables of no more than six.

Martin Monahan, said while the club would encourage people to have a lateral flow test it would not be a condition of entry.

"Neither will vaccine certificates," he said.

"A lot of our customers will not have had their second vaccine yet."

"If it is not the law it is really difficult to enforce something. It will be what it will be and people will make their own risk assement."

He said the Buttermarket would continue to operate as a 'super pub' early in the evenings for those who preferred that atmosphere and turn into a nightclub later and that hand sanitizer would still be available.

"Our team will continue to wear face masks, to protect themselves and customers."

"It is not fair for the government to say that venues should be socially responsible - we all are, but how do you enforce it.