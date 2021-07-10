Time to build The Ark as homeless charity secures new Shrewsbury base

Emily Bell, Cherry Teearu, Rose Greenslade and Julie Webster outside of what will become Shrewsbury Ark’s new home

Shrewsbury Ark has completed the purchase of the Rock & Fountain pub in Castle Foregate, and now the charity is launching its #BuildTheArk campaign, appealing for donations to help renovate the venue.

The Ark has been based at 10 Castle Foregate since 2008, but the building's size does not allow for the expansion which the charity needs to fulfil the growing need for support.

Trustees took the decision to purchase new premises in 2020. It is an historic moment for the charity, as it is the first time in its 49-year history that it has owned its own premises.

The building needs many modifications to meet building regulations and a full renovation is required; everything from rewiring, fire and health and safety measures, to installing showers, laundry facilities, and new flooring is needed.

Shrewsbury Ark chair of trustees Emily Bell and service user Julie Webster

Long-standing trustee and former treasurer Ian Somervaille said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of Shropshire Council with our current premises, but purchasing our own building has been a long-standing vision for trustees; it gives us the security to invest in a building fit-for-purpose as we work towards expanding our many services such as our GP and mental health clinics, outreach support and counselling.

"We also plan to include an exercise room, in which our clients can improve their physical health.

“For years we have saved and invested donations with a view to one day finding the right property to purchase and grow into; I’m thrilled that day has finally arrived.”

The charity has grand plans, including turning the old bar into a kitchen were homeless people can develop chef skills to boost their employability, as well as an outdoor gym to keep fit.

In the old bar at the Rock & Fountain are, from left, volunteer and service user Julie Webster, outreach worker Cherry Teearu, deputy manager Rose Greenslade and chair of trustees Emily Bell

But to achieve its ambitions, the Ark needs donations, after a mammoth effort to gather the funds to buy the pub.

Emily Bell, chair of the charity's trustees, said: “It is very exciting times; this day has been decades in the making and there are many people to thank for getting us this far, not least those people who have donated to our charity over the years.

"In what is probably the biggest project the charity has undertaken since it was established in 1972, we are asking the people to get behind transforming the Rock & Fountain into a new vibrant community hub.

“We are inviting businesses and individuals to support us with whatever they can. Our aim is to create a warm and inviting place of refuge and new beginnings in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Ark deputy manager Rose Greenslade

"As a charity we rely entirely on donations and grants to operate and with the continued support of our community, we truly believe we can make a permanent and far-reaching impact on the town’s homeless and vulnerable and help to transform lives.”

“In the near future, we will also be grateful of volunteer support to help practically once the building work has been completed; painting, cleaning and moving furniture is going to be a huge job!”

The charity currently employs seven staff and has a team of over 60 volunteers. Adhering strictly to Covid-19 regulations, it has continued to provide services in very challenging conditions to the homeless and vulnerable. All its services are free.

Outreach worker Cherry Teearu in the old bar, which will become a kitchen area

Throughout the pandemic, it has been a vital lifeline for well over a hundred people, and with the support of Shropshire Council, has helped 10 people move into a new home.

The Ark Charity Shop on Castle Street has now reopened.

Emily added: “On behalf of the trustees, I would like to thank all of those who have supported us with donations over the years to enable us to make this purchase. We also owe a great deal of thanks to our architect Mark Newall for getting us this far and to Robin Jones, the much-loved landlord of the Rock & Fountain for making this dream a reality for the charity."

Shrewsbury Ark chair of trustees Emily Bell inside the former pub