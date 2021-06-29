Land’s End to John O’Groats cyclists welcomed through Shrewsbury

Emma & Dean with Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Heather Osborne and Mayor of Shrewsbury

Befriending volunteer Dean Suter and Emma Wilde, senior coordinator for day services at the charity, cycled in for a pit-stop at Uffington Village Hall during their trip from Land’s End to John O’Groats and were welcomed with cheers from their friends, family and supporters on Sunday.

They were joined by the mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Julian Dean, and chief executive of Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Heather Osborne, who gave thanks for taking the challenge to raise funds to support older people across the county.

Good luck banners were made by members of day centres and dementia groups and entertainment was provided by members of the over 55’s adult ballet class with an elegant outdoor ballet performance.

Emma & Dean with their escort of cyclists.

Emma said: “As a member of the day services’ staff at Age UK STW, I have witnessed first-hand how hard the past 14 months have been for older people, those with dementia and their carers. Cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats is a gift and I’m humbled by all the support people have given and we send everyone a huge thank you for all their encouragement."

After the break Emma and Dean cycled to their next stop in Market Drayton accompanied by a 20-plus cycling escort made up of friends and family.

Catherine McCloy, head of income generation, said: “We are eternally grateful to people like Dean and Emma for taking up this challenge to raise much needed funds. It has been amazing to see the support given and we thank everyone who has contributed whether it has been a donation, messages of support or baking cupcakes for their journey – it is all very much appreciated."

As an independent charity all donations will go directly to support older people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.