Barbara Lewandowski, Clive Pointon, Caroline Roberts and Fred Roberts celebrate the good news (L-R): Barbara Lewandowski, Clive Pointon, Caroline Roberts and Fred Roberts celebrate the good news

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, based in Shrewsbury, was left with enough funds to survive only eight more weeks before the Heather North Charitable Trust stepped in with a donation to help secure the future of the centre.

A volunteer-led charity of 22 years, Hector’s works to help rescue retired racing greyhounds that could otherwise face being put down and has re-homed more than 50 greyhounds just this year.

Having seen more than 12 months of typical fundraising activity cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rescue centre is now on the road to recovery after receiving support from the Heather North Charitable Trust.

It is the latest donation by the trust, which was established in 2018 to assist animal charities across England, having previously awarded funds to Cats Protection, Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Mare and Foal Society.

Clive Pointon, chair of the Heather North Charitable Trust and head of wills, trusts and tax at Aaron and Partners solicitors, said: “When Hector’s reached out to the trust and explained the gravity of the situation, we knew it was an opportunity to make a real difference.

"We felt it was important to do what we could to ensure the rescue centre could continue its fantastic service for greyhounds across the UK.

“The trust was established with the aim to provide funding to protect, maintain and support the development of animal charities, and we’re proud to count Hector’s amongst those we’ve helped at such a vital time."

Hayley Bradley, trustee at Hector’s Greyhound Rescue said: “What an amazing donation this has been for Hector's Greyhound Rescue.

"It’s been so gratefully received as it has been a battle through the pandemic to find the money needed to carry on saving dogs and promoting the plight of the greyhound.