'Chuffed to bits' villagers welcome long-awaited crossroads repairs

Kim Downer and fellow campaigners of Weston Lullingfields near Baschurch are delighted with the pothole repairs

Frustrated villagers in Weston Lullingfields near Baschurch near Shrewsbury have been begging Shropshire Council to fix carriageways following problems with deteriorating surfaces caused by passing lorries.

They appealed for better road and cycling safety has praised contractors for finally completing all the repairs required.

Spokesman Kim Downer, 75, said residents were delighted with the work recently done.

"They have also completed the crossroads at Baschurch which was the remaining part. We are all we all absolutely chuffed to bits," Mr Downer said.

“The contractors have done a very good job after all the complaints although they should have done it right in the first place. All the residents are very pleased with what the contractors have done so far and we are very grateful,” he added.

The residents previously accused Shropshire Council of carrying out a patching job on road surfaces in the area after potholes returned within months of being fixed last year.

After complaints by villagers the worst holes were filled in during the autumn but many were left as they were.

The council appointed a consultant to review the county’s entire highways service and provided advice on how to make what it called crucial improvements.

Chiefs admitted that many of the road were in need of maintenance or repair due to winter weather resulting in potholes appearing almost overnight because of the moisture seeping into the cracks, which have then frozen and expanded.

In March efforts were made to trial the specialist JCB Pothole Pro patch fixer machine as part of efforts to improve carriageways. The council has filled in more than 16,000 potholes to the end of January compared to almost 13,000 in each of the of the previous two years.