Fire service called out to two house fires

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire broke out at Wigmores at 7.40pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Telford Centre went to the blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been a small fire in the first floor of a terraced property and it was under control within an hour.

The Police and a utility company were also at the scene.

Earlier in the evening fire crews from Shrewsbury went to a fire at a house in The Chase, Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor.

Breathing apparatus were used to tackle the fire which was in a first floor bedroom of the terraced property.

No one was inside the house when Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived.

The fire broke out at 6.19pm and was under control within half an hour.

This incident involved a fire in the bedroom of a 2 storey terrace property.