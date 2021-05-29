Reports of person in the River Severn spark Shrewsbury search

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services were sent to the River Severn in Shrewsbury amid reports of someone in the water.

Stock photo
Stock photo

Four crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, including a fire engine and the water rescue team, were scrambled and searched an area by the Welsh Bridge.

The 999 calls were made just after 11.30pm on Friday and police and the firefighters spent an hour searching before police confirmed that no-one was in the water.

Earlier in the evening a fire crew from Shrewsbury went to the Battlefield Enterprise Park in the north east of the town to deal with a fire in the open.

The fire, involving wood, was extinguished using a knapsack sprayer.

The emergency call was made at 7.25pm and the firefighters had the blaze under control within half an hour.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News