'Last hope' skydive as Lauren, 28, fights for life-saving cancer treatment

Kyle, Ryan, Callum and Martin Rogers are doing a skydive to help raise money for potentially life-saving cancer treatment for Lauren Maddock

Lauren Maddock, 28, from Westbury near Shrewsbury, was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019, and was recently told she has around six months to live by doctors.

But she is hoping to raise £35,000 to travel to Mexico's Oasis of Hope cancer centre for alternative treatment. This Saturday she will be joined by godfather Martin Rogers and cousins Callum, Ryan and Kyle Rogers for the skydive in Netheravon, Salisbury.

Lauren Maddock with her kids Penny and Arthur

So far Lauren's appeal has raised £4,400, but her cousin Callum is hopeful the skydive will help more donations roll in.

He said: "It's her last hope. She's been so positive. She's so full of life. It is inspirational, the way that she's handled herself."

Lauren with her children Penny and Arthur

Lauren was first diagnosed with grade three, stage three triple negative breast cancer. She started treatment straight away with six rounds of chemotherapy planned. It had to stop after the fourth round due to the effect it was having on her heart. She then underwent four operations, a double mastectomy and had numerous lymph nodes removed. The cancer then returned in surrounding lymph nodes, so she underwent a fifth operation.

Martin said: "Lauren is a beautiful, strong and determined young lady who is not willing to give up without a fight. Throughout everything, she has moved mountains for her children, Penny, seven, and Arthur, four, to ensure that they remain the priority whilst making special memories that will last a lifetime."

To support Lauren's fundraising visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helplauren21.