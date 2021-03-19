Roadside shrine to Hollywood's Megan Fox leaves Shrewsbury motorists scratching their heads

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

While one Meg(h)an may have burned bridges, another has been plastered on one - much to the confusion of Shropshire motorists.

The Megan Fox homage on Bage Way in Shrewsbury
The Megan Fox homage on Bage Way in Shrewsbury

In one of the weirder occurrences in this latest lockdown, a massive poster of Hollywood actress Megan Fox has appeared on a bridge support along Bage Way in Shrewsbury, with her name written in graffiti below.

The Transformers star, 34, isn't believed to have any connection to the town of flowers, and her homage remains a mystery. Her picture appeared shortly after the controversial interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, and one theory is that the creator of the roadside shrine may have been showing solidarity, but printed off a picture of the wrong Meg.

Did you create the Megan Fox tribute, or know who did? Help us solve the perplexing whodunnit and let the people know the truth by emailing shrewsbury.reporters@shropshirestar.co.uk

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News