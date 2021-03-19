Roadside shrine to Hollywood's Megan Fox leaves Shrewsbury motorists scratching their heads

The Megan Fox homage on Bage Way in Shrewsbury

In one of the weirder occurrences in this latest lockdown, a massive poster of Hollywood actress Megan Fox has appeared on a bridge support along Bage Way in Shrewsbury, with her name written in graffiti below.

The Transformers star, 34, isn't believed to have any connection to the town of flowers, and her homage remains a mystery. Her picture appeared shortly after the controversial interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, and one theory is that the creator of the roadside shrine may have been showing solidarity, but printed off a picture of the wrong Meg.