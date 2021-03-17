Intricate Shrewsbury drawing is a pretty picture of a moment in time

James St Clair Wade has created this artwork of Mardol in Shrewsbury The stunning drawings are part of James’ Shrewsbury Streetscape project Both parts of the Mardol panorama. The other side of the road is coming soon

The depiction of the west side of Mardol is the newest completed picture in the Shrewsbury Streetscape project. Artist and architect James St Clair Wade is working to create images of the town's prettiest and most historic streets so Salopians can look back and remember how Shrewsbury looked in years to come.

He has used his architect's eye for detail to create the intricate drawings. The opposite side of Mardol will be coming soon.

James has been working on the project since April 2019 and his images allow the whole length of each street to be seen simultaneously. Both sides of Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol, Quarry Place, and St. John’s Hill are now complete. He recently started on Shoplatch.

"It’ll be nice to have a record of this moment in time," James said. "I’m hoping that in years to come people will look at them like we do now with old photographs, remembering what the town was like once upon a time."

In his architectural career, James has done conservation work on some of Shrewsbury's most famous buildings including the Old Market Hall, St Alkmund's Church – for which he won two top industry awards for best church restoration - and Trinity Centre church in Meole Brace.