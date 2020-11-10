Blooming marvellous way to thank NHS workers

Bulbs have been planted for the NHS display at Shrewsbury Castle. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

The country has developed a new found appreciation for medics and staff on the frontline since the virus took hold, and now bulbs have been planted at Shrewsbury Castle. Bright colours will bloom forth in the springtime.

Shrewsbury Town Council's gardening team have laid the bed. A spokeswoman said: "The Shrewsbury Town Council gardeners have now completed the planting of the Shrewsbury Castle carpet bed and it's looking great.

"Once again, we're thanking all those key workers who have stepped up to help the community during the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

"Andy and Steve have added something new to the planting, but we'll have to wait until spring to see the full design."

The team put a similar design to thank NHS workers in June this year, with a vibrant yellow and white display earning plaudits from passers by, impressed with the work.