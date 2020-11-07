Shrewsbury meadows project nearly completed

Monkmoor Meadows in Shrewsbury

Paths, a bridge and a picnic area are among the new features at Monkmoor Meadows in Shrewsbury.

The town council and Shropshire Wildlife Trust worked together on the project, using funding from the European Development Fund.

There are also three bank-side structures for the public to use, as well as new fishing pegs and a canoe ramp.

Councillor Kevin Pardy, chairman of the town council’s recreation and leisure committee, said: “This is a large project which has taken a while to come to fruition. The work will take place on land alongside the river and improve the path and access from Coseley Avenue and Monkmoor Lane, allowing wheelchair users to have access to Abbots Wood Day Centre, amongst others.”

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and greenspace manager for the town council, added: “As part of this Freshwater First Programme, we will be installing new fishing pegs and a new canoe ramp, as well as creating wildlife habitats through the excavation of wetland scrapes on the site.

“We will also be planting more hedgerow plants, trees and we will include enhancements to create new seasonal wetland areas, which will be a great benefit for our local wildlife.”

The area remained open to the public during the works, but some areas were fenced off where the work was taking place.

The work was undertaken by Lowther Forestry Limited.