Jo braves the shave for cancer support

Jo Davies had her head shaved for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jo Davies, 47, said that she took the bold step of shaving her head to give something back in thanks for the support that she has received and to remind others of the importance of early detection of symptoms.

Jo, who is an administrator at Severnside Housing, has been supported by her colleagues.

"We are a really close-knit team at work and we like to support good causes. We usually take part in the Macmillan Coffee Morning in the office. This year, things have been very different of course. I was diagnosed and began my treatment in the summer and some of my colleagues are still working from home. We can't all be together at the moment but we can still fundraise for a fantastic cause."

Jo raised more than £700, with sponsorship continuing to come from friends and colleagues.

"I'm so grateful for all the support that I have had from my partner, family, friends and workmates. They've helped in practical ways by stepping in with the school run and they have always been there for me. I wanted to do something that helped others who might not have the same kind of support and to remind people how important it is to detect breast cancer early.

"As I had begun to lose my hair, it felt good to turn that into something positive. My little boy, Jacob, was there to cheer me on, which stopped me backing out!"

Jo's fundraising is continuing and she hopes to raise at least £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Her niece, Parys, is in the final year of a photography degree and has been documenting Jo's cancer journey in her final project. Her photographs, along with work by other students on her course, will also be sold to benefit the charity.