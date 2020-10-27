Council to get more say over development

Shropshire Council's cabinet will discuss the recommendation next week.

Clive Parish Council has asked Shropshire Council for formal designation as a neighbourhood plan area in order to have a greater say in shaping how future housing and business sites within ins boundaries are developed.

The unitary authority’s cabinet members are expected to approve the application at a meeting next week, which will allow the parish council to proceed with the preparation of its neighbourhood plan.

The finalised plan will be subject to a local referendum, and if successful will then go before a full council meeting in order to be adopted by Shropshire Council. At this point it will become part of the statutory development plan for the area.

A report to cabinet by Mark Barrow, director of place, says the application for neighbourhood plan area designation relates only to the geographical area the plan will cover.

Mr Barrow says: “This does not set policies to be contained in the neighbourhood plan, or the thematic scope of that plan.

“Indeed, the designation of a neighbourhood plan area does not commit the parish or town council to producing or completing a neighbourhood plan.

“It is, however, a first important step in the process of preparing a neighbourhood plan.”

The parish council made the application in June under the provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act. Six responses were received during a four-week consultation period, none of which objected to the proposal.

National planning policies stipulate that neighbourhood plans “should support the delivery” of the county’s wider local plan.

Shropshire’s local plan is currently under review, with the latest consultation on the draft document ending on September 30.

The draft local plan plan sets out a housing guideline of 30 properties to be delivered in Clive over the plan period which runs to 2038.

Mr Barrow’s report says: “The council is aware there has been a significant level of interest in the local plan locally and this has led to a significant response to the local plan.

“As well as considering responses, the council will continue to engage in constructive discussions between Shropshire Council and the parish council in the coming weeks and months to define the scope of the issues the neighbourhood plan will seek to address and the time frame for preparation to ensure the neighbourhood plan remains in general conformity with the emerging local plan.”

The report adds: “By definition, the neighbourhood plan should be a product of the community and as such will contain policies that, whilst in general conformity with other elements of the development plan, should have its own distinct character.”