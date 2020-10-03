Shrewsbury street's drains flooded again months on

Kate Halliday's photo of flooding at the Barnabas Church Centre in Coleham

Kate Halliday, town and county councillor representing Belle Vue, said she was disappointed that drains in Longden Coleham, which failed back in February when the county faced historic flooding, have still not been addressed by Shropshire Council and were backed up with rainwater today.

She wrote: "The pooling water as a result of blocked drains in Coleham is soaking passers by (including me!) as cars drive through.

"We desperately need these drains to be cleared to escape flash flooding which we are prone to."

She said that about a third of all drains in the Coleham area are failing to drain.

So disappointed, I have been asking for @ShropCouncil to prioritise the drains in Coleham following the flooding this year, just back from my own survey in Coleham and there are multiple drains completely blocked. @nhumphreys_star pic.twitter.com/LXrbGKcfIq — Kate Halliday (@Kate4BelleVue) October 3, 2020