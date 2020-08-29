Cream teas deliver to older people

Greenacres day centre volunteers Libby Baldwin and Stella Woodford have been supporting their members during lockdown, making regular phone calls and organising deliveries of goodie bags and supplies to boost morale.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s 37 day centres, usually a hive of activity for older people, are still temporarily closed and. The local charity has adapted its services with volunteers telephoning 500 members, sometimes several times a week in the case of the most socially isolated, to provide a friendly voice and alleviate any feelings of loneliness.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We want to thank all of our volunteers, like Libby and Stella, who take the time to support older people during this difficult time, whether it’s making a phone call or picking up shopping, it makes a huge difference to the lives of older people across the county, particularly during the pandemic.’

To keep up to date with support provided by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin you can visit its website on ageukstw.org.uk. Alternatively you can call the charity on 01743 233 123, leave a message with your name and telephone number.