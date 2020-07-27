Menu

Woman arrested after 'assault' on security guard at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a security guard at a Shropshire hospital.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Police reported that a member of the security staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was attacked by a member of the public last night.

Officers were called and a woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

A statement from Shrewsbury's police team said: "Nobody goes to work to get assaulted and positive action will always be taken."

