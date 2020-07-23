Shrewsbury's town centre police base set to close

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the move was due to the lease running out in November and site owner Shropshire Council requiring the Pride Hill site.

But the move to relocate the safer neighbourhood team of up to 10 police officers and police community support officers is being criticised by a senior councillor.

Shrewsbury Town Council leader Councillor Alan Mosley and the county council’s Labour group leader said: “It is very bad news that there will no longer be a base for a designated police team actually based in the town centre.

"Police presence and visibility is essential, as is rapid response as and when incidents occur throughout the day and evening.

“I presume that the large cuts in police funding in recent years has contributed to a decision not to seek an alternative base for their operations in the town. Hence, I hope we have an early opportunity to scrutinise the plans to ensure that the safety and sense of security for businesses, visitors and residents are not being compromised by any proposed changes.”

Reassurance

Mr Campion said: “Due to the local authority requiring the building that occupied the Pride Hill Safer Neighbourhood team, the lease will end in November and all town centre officers will be based in the nearby Monkmoor Station.

"As Commissioner, I’m committed to providing the police with a fit-for-purpose and efficient police estate, along with the tools they require to help keep communities safe. I am also committed to ensuring our communities have a visible police force that is dedicated to tackling crime and local issues.”

Shropshire local commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, added: “The team will very much still be visible in the town centre carrying out regular patrols speaking to local businesses, residents and visitors to the town and doing all they can to make sure it remains a safe and enjoyable place.

“All of our safer neighbourhood team officers have the technology to be able to work remotely meaning they can work right in the heart of our communities and I’d like to offer reassurance it is still the same team with the same officers and staff as before.”