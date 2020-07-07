Latest coronavirus death confirmed in Shropshire

The latest death was confirmed by NHS England and took place at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

The Office for National Statistics has also confirmed another Covid-19 death in the county's care homes – between June 27 and July 3.

The announcements mean that the county's official coronavirus death toll stands at 326.

Of the 326, the county's major health trusts have seen 186 deaths – 166 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the community health trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A further 140 people have now died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county, with 95 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 45 in Telford & Wrekin.

Unlike the statistics for health trusts the figures for care homes do not cover the entire pandemic, and instead date from April 10, to July 3.

In Wales the total death toll stands at 2,391 according to the Office for National Statistics, with 92 people dying in Powys.