People suffering mental health problems urged to reach out

The call from Councillor Dean Carroll comes during Mental Health Awareness Week, and Shropshire Council is running a campaign showing people sharing acts of kindness.

Mr Carroll, the council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “Focusing on our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important. The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has been very challenging and has caused widespread life changes for all of us, and in different ways. It is normal to feel anxious, stressed, worried, sad, bored, lonely or frustrated and is OK to feel this way. However, there may be times when we could benefit from some extra help or a listening ear.

“In these challenging and difficult times, people in Shropshire should take time to consider their mental health, reach out if they need help, and know that it is OK to not feel OK.

“I would really encourage everyone to support this year’s campaign and to celebrate kindness and the importance of doing our best, to support the wellbeing of others and ourselves during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The council's public health team have recently invested over £42,000 on mental health resources to help support people through and beyond the pandemic.

It has also set up a dedicated Covid-19 mental health and wellbeing page at shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus/information-for-the-public/mental-health-and-wellbeing/