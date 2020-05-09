Crews attend two fire alerts caused by burned toast

Burning toast set off an alarm in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, at about noon today.

A fire crew attended from Baschurch and established there was no danger.

Then at 1pm another alarm went off at Ash Grove in Albrighton.

Firefighters arrived on the scene from the Albrighton station and found that burnt toast was again the source of the alert.

For both cases, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerts said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by burned toast."