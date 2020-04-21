Joe Hart helps Severn Hospice score more than £3,400 with online quiz

Ex-Shrewsbury Town and Manchester City stopper, who has been capped 75 times by England, hosted the sports round in Severn Hospice's Facebook quiz.

More than 250 people took part and hospice staff were pleased with how it went.

The cash will be a welcome boost to the charity, which is currently losing around £100,000 a week.

Hannah Gamston, the charity’s area fundraiser, said: “It was brilliant. We had some lovely comments on our social media and everyone who took part seemed to really enjoy it.

“Huge thanks to Joe. It was so lovely of him to get involved – he was such a gent! In fact, the quiz went so well, we hope to hold another one soon.”

Severn Hospice sites in Bicton, Shrewsbury and Apley in Telford, and the community-based outreach teams continue to provide support to thousands of people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness.

If you would like to support the charity go to bit.ly/SofaSupporter