Concerns grow for missing Shrewsbury girl, 17

Hollie Prideaux was last seen in the Castlefields and Ditherington areas after leaving her home at 8am today.

West Mercia Police said: "She is described as white, approximately 5ft 1ins, of a slim build with shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes.

"When she was last seen she was wearing a green Adidas tracksuit jacket with yellow stripes on the arms, black leggings with white writing down the side, red and white trainers and carried a large brown handbag.

"She is believed to have links to and be in the Oswestry area of Shropshire.

"Anyone with information on Hollie’s whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting incident 0763s of April 14."