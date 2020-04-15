Shrewsbury youngster, 6, braves the shave for Covid-19 front line workers

Six-year-old Jaiden Tomkiss has taken part in the Covid Cuts Challenge to generate cash for doctors and nurses fighting the virus.

Brave Zaiden has sensory processing disorder and autism, so his mum Vickyanne helped him to be prepared for the big moment.

She said: "We wanted to show our amazing NHS heroes That whilst they’re being so brave right now that they empower others around them to be brave too

"Autistic children and young people find having their hair cut extremely distressing because of sensory challenges associated with the condition.

"Over the past four days I have prepared my son gradually for this, by showing Zaiden the clippers one day, to getting him to feel comfortable listening to the sound of them.

"He has watched YouTube videos of other people doing the #CovidCutsChallenge, used his iPad for distraction."

Zaiden was all smiles after his new look was completed, and so far he has raised more than £300.

To add to Zaiden's fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/zaidentomkiss-nhsheroes