Roads closed as hundreds expected to take part in Shrewsbury 10k

The race is going ahead as planned despite events being cancelled up and down the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Race director Simon Macdonald said organisers were following government and local authority advice closely and that the risk of such outdoor events remained low.

"As event organisers we are continually monitoring the situation, consulted with and taking advice from Public Health England, our local authority, our local NHS and public health teams and the Department of Health & Social Care," Mr Macdonald said.

The Shrewsbury 10k route

"Their advice currently remains that the risk of infection from outdoor events such as the Shrewsbury 10k remains low, and that there is no medical evidence to suggest that mass participation events should be restricted at this time.

"We are therefore going ahead with Sunday’s race.

"The decision to go ahead has not been taken lightly. Every year we deliver the Shrewsbury 10k with safety as our priority.

"Each year we rely on the expert opinion of relevant government organisations and public agencies around us to help us deliver a safe event, or advise us when an event cannot be safely carried out. Their advice to us a present is that our race can and should go ahead.

"We are really looking forward to seeing you on the start line for the fifth Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10k."

Around 2,000 people are expected to take part in the main race which starts in the High Street at 9.30am, after the 620-metre Shrewsability Run for disabled participants which starts at 8.45am.

The main race starts and ends at The Square and takes runners through Frankwell, up The Mount, through Porthill and Shrewsbury School, down to Coleham, over English Bridge and through the Quarry.

Rolling road closures will be in place from 8am.

Shrewsbury Town player and local lad Dave Edwards will signal the start of the race while Shropshire-based celebrity chef Marcus Bean is set to be among the competitors.