Design for Darwin inspired bridge replaced

Shropshire Council enlisted bridge design specialists Knight Architects to incorporate a tribute to Shrewsbury’s most famous son in the construction of the planned Severn Viaduct.

But the Buckinhamshire-based firm’s concept – a 260-metre bridge supported by ‘Y’ shaped piers, with viewing points towards Shrewsbury – was dropped from the proposed scheme in December.

The council instead opted for the more ‘functional’ bridge to be included in the NWRR plans, which have now gone out to their final stage of public consultation before a planning application is submitted in May.

Knight Architects said: “In 2018, Knight Architects was invited to develop an ‘enhanced design’ for a highway crossing of the River Severn, as part of the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road project, which celebrated Darwin and drew upon the relationship between the man and his origins.

“The alignment of the new three-lane highway traces a long plan curve as it rises from the low-lying floodplain up to high ground at Shelton, resulting in a viaduct of 260m in length and a continuous gradient of six per cent.

“A concept design was developed which represents the notion of evolution, with the bridge supports evolving from a simple column to increasingly tall Y-piers, as the height above ground increases.

“The design also evokes Darwin’s theory of the Tree of Life and offers a distinctive and memorable elevation, visible from afar across the open countryside.

“Of equal importance is the challenge created by the steep highway to the safety and enjoyment of pedestrian and cycle users, and the concept design explores a dedicated shared path, protected from the adjacent traffic, with rest points and interpretation of the views towards Shrewsbury.

Advertising

“The design was well-received by the Project Board, but a decision was taken in December 2019 to progress with a ‘functional structure’.”

The firm confirmed its work with Shropshire Council had now ended.

The bridge that has been included in the proposals will be cheaper to build and could be further developed in the future to incorporate a flood management scheme.

A council spokesman said the Darwin viaduct was explored as part of the Outline Business Case, which helped secure a £54.4 million grant from the Department for Transport’s large local schemes fund.

Advertising

“As part of that design process, some work was undertaken with Knights Architects to look at a range of issues around the build process, technical challenges in the vertical alignment and also the overall design,” said the council spokesman.

“One of the proposed changes from the OBC involves reducing the length of the viaduct crossing of the River Severn and the construction of a larger and longer embankment on the eastern flood plain of the river.

"An extended embankment will offer cost savings and reduce risks during construction of the road and may help to provide additional benefits in the future if the structure is further developed for water management.

“It will alter the flooding patterns and extents upstream of the crossing point, and we are currently determining the scale of these impacts.”