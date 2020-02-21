Street food firm in administration

Conrad Pearson and Patrick Lannagan of Mazars LLP, the international accounting and advisory firm, say they have been appointed as Joint Administrators of MPM Catering Limited.

MPM Catering Ltd, which trades as Cook Street, operates from leased premises in Shrewsbury and provides high volume mobile catering to public events around the UK.

A family-run business established in 2009, it specialises in ‘street food’ style catering with a skilled workforce and a fleet of catering trailers, on-site support and cold storage vehicles. Of the 12 employees, no redundancies are being made at this stage.

Conrad Pearson, Joint Administrator, said: “This family-run business was understandably affected by the loss of their managing director, who passed away last year. In addition to this, trading has been affected by cash flow difficulties which has led the current management to conclude that they have no appetite for continuing the business. The Administrators are marketing the business and assets in the short term with the hope of achieving a sale. Any interested parties should make contact with the Mazars in Manchester”.