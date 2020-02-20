Shrewsbury drugs death inquest adjourned for police investigations

Nathan Lee Freeman, 29, died after suffering a cardiac arrest, in Castle Foregate in the town centre in August last year.

At an inquest hearing at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday, coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said that Mr Freeman, of Shaw Road, died on August 17, the day after he was taken into hospital having suffered the cardiac arrest.

Cause of death was multi-drug toxicity. Drugs found in his system including synthetic cannabinoids, methadone at a therapeutic level and others.

Mr Ellery said that he had seen body camera footage which showed three people with Mr Freeman before his collapse.

He said he would like to be able to hear evidence from those people.

"They were the last people who talked to Mr Freeman when he was alive," he said.

Mr Freeman's family, who were at the inquest, agreed that the inquest should be adjourned to allow for the three people to be contacted by police.

"I will be asking the police officer in the case to track down these people and speak to them as a matter of urgency," he said.

The coroner adjourned Mr Freeman's inquest for three to four weeks