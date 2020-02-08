Casualty rescued after road smashes in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton and south Shropshire

The Shrewsbury collision happened on the A488 Plealey Road near Pontesbury at around 7.20pm on Friday. It is not yet known if any major injuries were suffered by the casualty.

Two fire appliances and the rescue tender were sent from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to free the person. Police and the ambulance service were at the scene.

Earlier a car crashed into two parked cars in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, at around 4.10pm. One fire appliance was sent from Market Drayton station. Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

Nobody was trapped and fire service personnel administered first aid to a female casualty while waiting for paramedics.

SFRS Market Drayton tweeted: "INCIDENT Mobilised at 16:13 to RTC in #MarketDrayton. Car in significant collision with street furniture and 2 parked cars. Thankfully no persons trapped. Crew administered first aid to 1 adult female and made scene safe."

INCIDENT📟 Mobilised at 16:13 to RTC in #MarketDrayton 🚒 Car in significant collision with street furniture and 2 parked cars 🚗💥🚙 Thankfully no persons trapped👍🏻 Crew administered first aid to 1 adult female 🤕 and made scene safe ⛔️ @OFFICIALWMAS @MDraytonCops on scene 🚑🚓 pic.twitter.com/4uOiilIGJT — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) February 7, 2020

A stone agricultural building was damaged in a two-vehicle crash on the Shropshire/Worcestershire border.

Advertising

It happened on the A447 Hopton Wafers, at around 7.25pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"No persons trapped."