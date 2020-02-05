Shrewsbury's landmark Lord Hill statue to be redecorated this year

The Lord Hill statue, which stands at the top of The Column, will undergo some improvement works in early May.

It comes after several pieces of debris fell from the 200-year-old monument last February after it was hit by high winds and freezing temperatures.

Shropshire Council had hoped to carry out the work in the autumn but said it missed its window of opportunity.

A spokesman said: "We lost our window of opportunity to carry out the localised redecoration of Lord Hill’s statute last autumn, prior to the onset of winter. As the lime-based paint is very susceptible to frost and rain it can’t be applied during winter months. As there is a likelihood of frosts until April, the works have been reprogrammed for early May.

See also:

"As result of the delay, we’re continuing to monitor for further falling debris from the statue. To date there has been no further debris from the statue. These inspections will continue until the localised redecoration has been carried out."

Most recently Midland Masonry repaired the Column steps which were vandalised last November.

Advertising

The council, along with Friends of Lord Hill’s Column, is currently working to secure the funding needed to replace the statue with an exact replica made from its original material, Coade stone.

It is expected to cost in the region of £500,000.

Rev Richard Hayes, chairman of the friends group, would like to see a new statue in place by 2022 – the 250th anniversary of Lord Hill’s birth.

The Grade II listed column, which is 133ft high, was built to recognise his valour and bravery in the Battle of Waterloo.