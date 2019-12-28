Advertising
Car flips onto roof in Shrewsbury
A car flipped onto its roof in Shrewsbury.
It happened in Bell Lane, just off Abbey Foregate near the Old Bell pub at around 7.40am on Saturday.
Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, but it is not known if anyone was hurt. No other vehicles were involved.
Shropshire Fire said: "We received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.