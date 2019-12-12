Menu

Fire crews called to bin blazes in Shrewsbury

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Firefighters dealt with two bin fires in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to two separate blazes in Abbey Foregate just after 2.05am and at around 5.15am.

The first fire involved a number of wheelie bins and affected adjacent garages.

The second involved a wheelie bin on fire near to a residential property.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Police and a fire investigation officer also attended.

