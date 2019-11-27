Last chance to vote for Shrewsbury Market

The Market Hall won the title in 2018 thanks to public voting and a visit by industry judges.

“We’re hoping to win that title once again. Our market is a better more exciting place to shop, eat and spend time than it was when we won the title nearly two years ago,” said Market facilities manager Kate Gittins.

“Many of our shoppers and supporters have already taken the trouble to vote and we know we’re still in the top 30 of the most voted for markets in the UK.

“Now we’re urging people, who haven’t voted yet, to have their say before polling closes on November 30. The voting could be very tight so each and every vote will count.”

The top six markets with the most votes will go through to a second round which will include mystery shoppers.

Britain’s Favourite Market is one of the gongs up for grabs at the Great British Market Awards, hosted by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) in January.

To vote for your favourite market visit www.nabma.com/vote-for-britains-favourite-market/

Shrewsbury Market Hall is listed as ‘Shrewsbury Indoor Market’. Only one vote per person is permitted.